Pastor Said He was Sucking Demons Out of Men He Sexually Assaulted, Lawsuit Claims

A disproportionate percentage of the world’s clergy cohort, whatever their denomination, have sexual problems, and it is clearly linked to their religiosity. Its manifests in many ways, but this one… well, just read it.

Three men and one woman have filed suit against former minister William Weaver, claiming he sexually assaulted them under the guise of performing Native American exorcism rituals. Credit: Getty

A Presbyterian minister in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting several parishioners under the guise of exorcising evil spirits.

Three men have come forward claiming Rev. Dr. William Weaver performed sex acts on them when they came to him for private counseling at Linden Presbyterian Church. Weaver, 69, would allegedly tell the men that he needed to “suck” out demons through their semen, citing Native American rituals and a verse from Ephesians telling Christians to “put on the full armor of God.”

According to impact statements the men submitted to the Presbytery of Elizabeth, which has jurisdiction over the church in Linden, Weaver would order each to strip naked and lie down. Then he would place an “angel coin” on their foreheads and have them balance stones on their hands and ankles.

Weaver would then allegedly perform oral sex on them.

One man, A.J. Meeker, says he started seeing Weaver about family problems in 2000, when he was 20. “I refuse to stay silent any longer,” he wrote in his …

