Parts of the Arctic Spiked to 45 Degrees Above Normal

Author:     ROBINSON MEYER
Source:     The Atlantic
Publication Date:     FEB 27, 2018
 Link: https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2018/02/its-54-degrees-warmer-than-normal-in-the-arctic/554303/"

It’s coming, folks, massive climate change is coming faster than anyone thought possible, and it is poised to produce massive social disruption. Here’s some of the evidence.

Even as the North Pole soared above freezing, much of Europe—including Moscow, above—shivered.
Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

In December, a team of U.S. government scientists released a “report card” on the Arctic. Their top conclusion was pithy, comprehensive, and bleak. The Arctic, they said, “shows no sign of returning to [the] reliably frozen region of recent past decades.”

Now, it’s almost like the environment is trying to prove them right.

Though the sun hasn’t shone on the central Arctic for more than four months, the region is currently gripped by historic, record-breaking warmth. On Sunday, the temperature at the North Pole rose to about the melting point, and parts of the Arctic were more than 50 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal.

A handful of Arctic scientists spent the weekend on Twitter, trying to put the episode into context.

To understand how strange the recent Arctic weather is, it’s worth looking at a place called Cape Morris Jesup.
Cape Morris Jesup is a barren and uninhabited promontory above the Arctic Ocean. Just 450 miles from the North Pole, it is Greenland’s northernmost point. (In fittingly weird fashion, it’s named after Morris Ketchum Jesup, a terrifically mustachioed American banker who …
Link to Full Article:  Parts of the Arctic Spiked to 45 Degrees Above Normal

