“Own the Libs” Is Gradually Morphing Into “Kill the Libs”

Author:     Christina Cauterucci
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     SEPT 28, 20205:30 AM
 Link: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2020/09/kyle-rittenhouse-trump-own-the-libs-kill-the-libs.html?via=taps_bottom"

Underneath all the Covid news, I see another very alarming trend emerging: anti-Semitic White Racist nativism with a violent component. The data is clear, 76% of domestic terrorist acts are carried out by the participants in this movement. These Red Hats are encouraged by Trump, who sees them as an important part of his base, just as Hitler saw his Brown Shirts as an important part of his base. Indeed, as time has gone on, I see more and more parallels between Hitler, Mussolini and Trump.

A Kyle Rittenhouse supporter at a rally for Donald Trump on Sept. 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets his way, people who merely attend a protest that results in property damage will be prosecuted for felonies. Yelling at someone in a restaurant as part of such a protest will be a criminal offense. And a driver who kills demonstrators with his car will not be liable for their deaths, as long as he is “fleeing for safety from a mob.”

These are just a few of the policies proposed by DeSantis in a package meant to chill dissent and punish those in the streets demanding an end to racist police violence. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature have promised to file the bill in 2021. By introducing it now, DeSantis clearly hopes to rile up Trump’s base in Florida, one of the most crucial swing states, with fears of black-clad cabals rampaging through their gated communities. But the specifics of the proposal are worth close consideration, because it represents a rising consensus among conservative leaders under Donald Trump: A governing ethos that once boiled down to “troll the libs” is steadily escalating toward …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  “Own the Libs” Is Gradually Morphing Into “Kill the Libs”
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

Another group of scary crazy people out to disrupt our once great Social Democracy. I am actually afraid to tell people that I believe in socialism as being the best way for a real democracy to work as against the neo-liberal fascists.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com