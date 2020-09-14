Our Capitalist Economy’s Dependence on Credit Is Driving Us Toward Fascism

Author:     Richard Wolff
Source:     truthout/Independent Media Institute
Publication Date:     September 12, 2020
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/our-capitalist-economys-dependence-on-credit-is-driving-us-toward-fascism/"

Here is another perspective on what is happening with our economy. All of this must be changed, and we must become a society whose highest priority is fostering wellbeing. The alternative is a country you won’t even recognize

People walk through the Oculus transportation hub and mall on the first day of the reopening of malls to the public for shopping since the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March on September 9, 2020, in New York City.
Credit: Spencer Platt/ Getty

Viewing the GOP convention seemed a little like binge-watching the last several years’ parade of none-too-subtle signs of incipient fascism. We saw extreme nationalism, scapegoating immigrants and foreigners in general, white supremacy, “strong (narcissistic)-man” government, aggressive foreign policies, and hysterical red-baiting. Those signs reflect how capitalism’s deepening crisis undermines both the center-left (Democrat) and center-right (GOP) and shifts politics further right and further left. Trump represents the anti-center right, Bernie Sanders the anti-center left. Most capitalists want neither; the center worked very well for them over the last 75 years. As that political center implodes, U.S. capitalists favor the right over the left. They see the difference between fascism and socialism very clearly. They are not fooled by the crumbling old center’s self-serving efforts to equate socialism and fascism.

Fascism can indeed “happen here,” but in unique fashion. Fascism, like all other systems, has varying forms. As 20th-century fascisms took shape in Italy, Germany, Japan, and Spain—to take …

Link to Full Article:  Our Capitalist Economy’s Dependence on Credit Is Driving Us Toward Fascism
Albus Eddie

I am surprised that you ran this article. It’s analysis is correct but highlights the fundamental bankruptcy of both major parties.

