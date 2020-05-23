Oregon Republicans pick QAnon conspiracy theorist as U.S. Senate candidate

Oregon Republicans voted on Tuesday to nominate a QAnon conspiracy theorist to challenge incumbent Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., in November.
Jo Rae Perkins, the former chair of the Linn County Republican Party, defeated three other candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary with nearly 50% of the vote.
Perkins took to Twitter to celebrate her victory and pledge her allegiance to “Q.”
“Where we go one, we go all,” she said, reciting the QAnon slogan in a video that has since been deleted. “I stand with President Trump. I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons, and thank you patriots. And together, we can save our republic.”
The QAnon conspiracy theory began on the far-right message board 4chan, where an anonymous poster who calls himself “Q” writes clues to followers. QAnon supporters believe that a secretive network of deep state officials and liberal elites are running a global child sex trafficking ring and trying to bring down President Trump because he is secretly working to stop them. Trump has never officially endorsed or directly mentioned this conspiracy theory but has frequently …