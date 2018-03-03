California Court Ruling Ends Decades of State Pesticide Spraying

Here is what is beginning to look like good news about these dreadful chemicals that so impact the birds and bees, and other small beings with whom we share the planet. California usually leads the country… may it be so.

Orange grove in California.
Credit: punahou77 / Flickr

A judge has ordered the California Department of Food and Agriculture to stop using chemical pesticides in its statewide program until the agency complies with state environmental laws.

The injunction, issued late last week, is a sweeping victory for 11 public-health, conservation, citizen and food-safety groups and the city of Berkeley. The coalition sued the state after unsuccessfully attempting for years to persuade the agency to shift to a sustainable approach to pest control that protects human health and the environment.

Despite thousands of comment letters urging the department to take a safer approach, officials in 2014 approved a program that gave them broad license to spray 79 pesticides, some known to cause cancer and birth defects, anywhere in the state, including schools, organic farms, public parks and residential yards.

Spraying was allowed indefinitely and required no analysis of the health and environmental impacts of the chemicals at the specific application sites and no public notice or scrutiny of treatment decisions. Many of the pesticides are also highly toxic to bees, butterflies, fish and birds.

This injunction follows a Jan. 8 ruling by Judge Timothy M. Frawley voiding approval of …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:32 am

    I know that I’ve said before that Albert Einstein once said that “when the bees are forced into extinction that we will be next.”

