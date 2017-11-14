‘One of the most secretive, dark states’: What is Kansas trying to hide?

Author:     LAURA BAUER, JUDY L. THOMAS and MAX LONDBERG
Source:     Kansas City Star
Publication Date:     NOVEMBER 12, 2017 7:00 AM
 Link: http://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article184179651.html"

Here is the latest on Kansas a society which according to its governor was explicitly set on a path of “pure” Republican governance. It has been an unmitigated disaster.

The truth is  the modern Republican Party cannot govern in the sense of producing a society which fosters wellbeing. Why? Because Republican policies are always based on short term profit greed, and the accommodation of special interests. It is never based on creating individual and social wellbeing.

As you read this, think about Alabama a state where a majority of voters seem inclined, according to polls, to continue to vote for a unctuous christocultist  pedophile in spite of what they know he has done. The truth that dare not speak its name, is that we have the kind of politicians we do in Kansas, Alabama, and elsewhere because of the limitations to be found in the Bitter Third of Americans.

Republican Governor Sam Brownback of Kansas
Credit: AP/Orlin Wagner

The statement was simple. Factual.

A Kansas spokesperson was acknowledging that the state highway department didn’t have the money to rebuild a dangerous stretch of Interstate 70 that had been the scene of multiple wrecks and a grisly motorcycle fatality caught on video.

“KDOT has lost a lot of money over the last few years,” the spokesperson said. “There’s just no funding at this point.”

Simple, yes. But in Gov. Sam Brownback’s cash-strapped administration, those were fighting words. Days later, the spokesperson was fired.

“Your article was the nail in my coffin for being the face of KDOT,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Kansas City Star.

“My No. 1 question to anybody who opts in favor of nondisclosure is, ‘What are you trying to hide from us?’  ” said former Rep. John Rubin, a Johnson County Republican, calling Kansas “one of the most secretive, dark states in the country in many of these areas.”

What’s hidden are stories of regular Kansans who have suffered inside the silence.

In the course of its investigation, The Star found that:

▪ Children known to the state’s Department for Children and Families …

Link to Full Article:  ‘One of the most secretive, dark states’: What is Kansas trying to hide?

<< Prev
Next >>

