One in three US rivers have changed color since 1984. Here’s what this means

Author:     MATTHEW ROZSA
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JANUARY 3, 2021 3:00PM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2021/01/03/one-in-three-us-rivers-have-changed-color-since-1984-heres-what-this-means/"

This is yet another alarm bell about America’s misuse of the environment. It is time to wake up, but will we? It depends on you and me.

For those who wish to delve deeper into this important issue, the primary research paper upon which this report is based can be found at: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020GL088946

The Animas River flows through the center of Durango (Brent Lewis/The Denver Post /Getty

A new study reveals that roughly one out of three large American rivers have appeared to change color since 1984, with many of the bodies of water seeming to slowly turn yellow and green — and scientists tell Salon that this could mean some very bad things for human health.

Analyzing approximately 15.9 million satellite images taken over a period of more than three decades, researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Pittsburgh and Colorado State University discovered that of the more than 108,000 kilometers (roughly 67,000 miles) of rivers at least 60 meters (197 feet) wide studied throughout the country, 56% appeared predominantly yellow and 38% appeared predominantly green. While rivers often change color based on the seasons and flow regimes, the scientists found that one-third of rivers had experienced long-term “significant color shifts” between 1984 and 2018. (If you want to see what has happened with your local river, there is a handy interactive map here.)

“One thing to remember is that rivers are not necessarily turning ‘yellow’ or turning ‘green,'” Dr. John Gardner, a co-author of the study …

