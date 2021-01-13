Older people outnumber younger people with student loans, and they owe far, far more.

Key Findings:
- There are more people over the age of 50 with student loans (8.7 million) than people under the age of 24 with student loans (7.8 million), and they owe, on average, far more ($41,058 compared to $14,807).
- There are more people over the age of 35 with student loans than under the age of 35 (22.7 million vs. 22.6 million), and they owe far more on average ($41,881 vs. $27,256).
A common popular belief about student loans is that they are a young person’s problem. We assume that, by and large, most borrowers are able to have their loans repaid by their mid-30’s. Sure, there may be a few stragglers who take until their 40’s or even beyond to repay their loans, but the conventional wisdom is that people 50 or older who haven’t yet been able to repay their loans are the outliers. The exception to the rule.
Well, it turns out that this is completely wrong.
This is Department of Education Data for the fourth quarter of 2020. For comparison purposes, we combined the source data to find statistics for the 5th, 6th, and 7th rows, and the reader can verify the calculations from the data …