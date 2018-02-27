Oklahoma congressman who owns rifle factory blames videogames and lack of Jesus in schools for Florida massacre
Oklahoma Republicans are ready to solve the school shootings—with Jesus and by eliminating violent video games.
“The first thing everybody wants to talk about is gun control,” said Rep. Markwayne Mullin.
Instead, Mullin said it was important to look at “the whole situation.”
Mullin—the owner of a successful plumbing business, who did not serve in the armed forces or in law enforcement—approaches the problem of school shootings “based experiences I’ve had in my life.”
After the shooting, Mullin had an epiphany upon discovering that his two teenage boys played the first-person shooting game Call of Duty, which is set in World War II.
“I walked upstairs not too long ago. My two boys were playing Call of Duty with my brother-in-law and I looked at it for about three minutes and my palms were sweaty… the graphics are so real that that can’t be good. I made them turn it off and they’ve never gotten to play it since,” said Mullin in a Facebook video made after the Parkland shooting.
“Hollywood elites they always want to go on about gun control, gun control, gun control, they’re making millions and billions off exposing our kids, this …