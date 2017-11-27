Oil and gas industry is causing Texas earthquakes, a ‘landmark’ study suggests

Author:     Ben Guarino
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     November 24 at 2:00 PM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2017/11/24/fracking-and-other-human-activities-are-causing-texas-earthquakes-study-suggests/"

We seem to be moving into the realm of myth, where the earth itself  revolts against the ignorance and obsessive greed of humanity.

You would think Oklahoma would have taught us the lesson, but no.

The increasing rate of seismic activity in central United States, showing the location of earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater before and after 2008.
Credit: Magnani et al., Science Advances, 2017

An unnatural number of earthquakes hit Texas in the past decade, and the region’s seismic activity is increasing. In 2008, two earthquakes stronger than magnitude 3 struck the state. Eight years later, 12 did.

Natural forces trigger most earthquakes. But humans are causing earthquakes, too, with mining and dam construction the most frequent suspects. There has been a recent increase in natural gas extraction — including fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, but other techniques as well — which produces a lot of wastewater. To get rid of it, the water is injected deep into the ground. When wastewater works its way into dormant faults, the thinking goes, the water’s pressure nudges the ancient cracks. Pent-up tectonic stress releases and the ground shakes.

But for any given earthquake, it is virtually impossible to tell whether humans or nature triggered the quake. There are no known characteristics of a quake, not in magnitude nor in the shape of its seismic waves, that provide hints to its origins.

“It’s been a head-scratching period …

