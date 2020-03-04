NYC Sea Wall Halted After Trump Says it’s ‘Costly, Foolish’

Author:     Jordan Davidson
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Feb. 26, 2020 03:08PM EST
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/nyc-sea-wall-2645284172.html"

New York city, particularly lower Manhattan is now doomed according to all sea rise and storm projections, as a result of criminal Trump’s decision.  Is it payback for the many legal cases Trump faces in New York, or just stupidity on his part? Either way the outcome in the coming years is going to be very bleak.

Flooded battery park tunnel is seen after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Credit: CC/2.0

President Trump has long touted the efficacy of walls, funneling billions of Defense Department dollars to build a wall on the southern border. However, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) released a study that included plans for a sea wall to protect New Yorkers from sea-level rise and catastrophic storms like Hurricane Sandy, Trump mocked it as ineffective and unsightly.

Now, six-weeks after plans for a sea wall drew the President’s derision, the federal government abruptly decided to halt the project, according to The New York Times.

The sudden announcement from USACE to indefinitely postpone plans for a sea wall surprised some of its own officials, local politicians and environmental activists, all of whom see a mounting threat to New York City from the climate crisis, as The New York Times reported. The USACE official in charge of the project said it was very unusual to lose funding after more than three years of work on the project and millions of dollars spent.

“This doesn’t happen,” Robert Freudenberg, vice president for energy and environment at the Regional Plan Association, an urban research

I don’t know if the sea wall will do much good, but it is better than nothing, and New York is the largest city in the USA, after all.

