I don’t actually know anyone who still smokes tobacco, do you. But, as this report describes, tobacco smokers have actually increased. It is a measure of how self-destructive humans are that people, particularly young people choose to ignorance all the evidence and willfully surrender their wellbeing to addiction and slow form suicide.

The study said efforts to curb smoking had been outstripped by population growth. Credit: Khalil Mazraawi/AFP/Getty 

Smoking killed almost 8 million people in 2019 and the number of smokers rose as the habit was picked up by young people around the world, according to new research.

A study published in the Lancet on Thursday said efforts to curb the habit had been outstripped by population growth with 150 million more people smoking in the nine years from 1990, reaching an all-time high of 1.1 billion.

The study’s authors said governments need to focus on reducing the uptake of smoking among young people, as 89% of new smokers were addicted by the age of 25 but beyond that age were unlikely to start.

“Young people are particularly vulnerable to addiction, and with high rates of cessation remaining elusive worldwide, the tobacco epidemic will continue for years to come unless countries can dramatically reduce the number of new smokers starting each year,” said the study’s lead author Marissa Reitsma, a researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Though the prevalence of smoking has reduced globally over the past three decades, it increased for men in 20 countries and for …

Link to Full Article:  Number of smokers has reached all-time high of 1.1 billion, study finds
