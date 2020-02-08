Number of Homeless Students Rises to New High, Report Says

Source:     National Center for Homeless Educations - University of North Carolina, Greensboro
Publication Date:     February 3, 2020
 Link: https://nche.ed.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Federal-Data-Summary-SY-15.16-to-17.18-Published-1.30.2020.pdf"

America doesn’t like its children and treats them abysmally. I have done a number of papers on this, because when you look at any social outcome research in the United States this is one of the things that particularly stands out. Here is the latest outcome data showing more than 1.5 million young students were homeless for all or part of 2017-2018. There is no other developed nation in the world that has anything like this crisis.

Each year, states submit data on the demographics and academic performance of students experiencing homelessness to the U.S. Department of Education (ED) through the EDFacts Submission System. This report summarizes that data and examines current trends in the education of these students. The number of homeless students enrolled in public school districts and reported by state educational agencies (SEAs) during school year (SY) 2017-18 was 1,508,265.

This number does not reflect the totality of children and youth experiencing homelessness, as it only includes those students who are enrolled in public school districts or local educational agencies (LEAs.) It does not capture school-aged children and youth who experience homelessness during the summer only, those who dropped out of school, or young children who are not enrolled in preschool programs administered by LEAs. Key findings of this report include the following:

• The number of identified, enrolled students reported as experiencing homelessness at some point during the last three school years increased 15 percent, from 1,307,656 students in SY 2015-16 to 1,508,265 students in SY 2017-18.

• Sixteen states experienced growth in their homeless student populations of 10 percent or more during the three-year period covered in this report. In contrast, only …

