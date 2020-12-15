Nothing To See Here, Just Marauding Neo-Fascists Wearing Frocks

It seems things here in the apocalypse can always get weirder. Thus, a month and a half after his landslide, clearcut, historic election loss and a day after Georgia handed him what we believe is his 59th defeat in court, our Whiny-Snowflake-In-Chief is still babbling, as Aaron Rupar notes “without a shred of irony,” about the country “having an illegitimate president.” Backing him in this dogged lunacy is Fox News, who despite representing all those “fuck your feelings” MAGA die-hards is still holding pity parties for him: “I just feel for POTUS. I see the pain & frustration. You do everything you’re supposed to do. You run the country well. You campaign your heart out….(then) you’re robbed.” Belligerently joining in the denial this weekend were maskless Proud Boys, neo-Nazis and other garden variety thugs, who roamed the streets of the capitol threatening people, railing against the Supreme Court, cheering for pardoned felon Michael Flynn and dangerous asshat Alex Jones, and eventually stabbing at least four people because they evidently got tired of “standing by” and didn’t have much else going for them. Most spectacularly, in one final, flamboyant act …