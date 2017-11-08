Not your imagination: mass shootings now happen more frequently in the US

Twenty-six people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a church in Texas on Sunday. The violence is consistent with a trend in recent US history – mass shootings have become more frequent and more deadly.
If the number of fatalities remains at 26, Sunday’s shooting will be the fifth-worst mass shooting in recent history. Three of the deadliest shootings of the past 35 years have occurred in the past 18 months.
- Las Vegas Strip massacre, 1 October 2017 – 58 killed
- Orlando nightclub massacre, 12 June 2016 – 49 killed
- Virginia Tech massacre, 16 April 2007 – 32 killed
- Sandy Hook Elementary massacre, 14 December 2012 – 27 killed
- Texas church mass shooting, 5 November 2017 – 26 killed
These numbers come from Mother Jones, a not-for-profit news organization that maintains a database of all shootings in the US since 1982 that are “indiscriminate rampages in public places resulting in three or more victims killed by the attacker”.
The threshold used to be four killings but it was lowered to three in January 2013 by Barack Obama – a full description of all the criteria…
It is really disgusting that here in America, and only here, such violence can occur due to the ability to use weapons of mass terrorism legally. No one should be able to buy a gun that shoots more than one bullet at a time for hunting purposes only. This is not the wild-wild west days, this is the 21st century! Why can’t people wake up and tell our “leaders” that the time has come to stop this violence.