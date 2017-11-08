Not your imagination: mass shootings now happen more frequently in the US

Author:     Mona Chalabi
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Monday 6 November 2017 15.25 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/datablog/2017/nov/06/not-your-imagination-mass-shootings-now-happen-more-frequently-in-the-us"

When I was in China a Chinese woman scholar who in the Spring is scheduled to go to the U.S. on a visiting professorship came up to me and told me how much she liked the acoustical Blue Grass music of Appalachia. I was completely non-plussed wondering how she would even hear such music in China. Then she asked me, “Is it safe in America to go to a concert? I keep hearing about mass killings at public events. And I know that many people who like that music also carry guns. Will I be safe?”

I started to give her the usual placating cliché answer. Then stopped and thought about it for a minute and finally said, “I don’t think you’ll have any problems.” At that moment, as I said those words, I realized she was asking a reasonable question, and I didn’t really have a pat  answer. Welcome to America.

Twenty-six people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a church in Texas on Sunday. The violence is consistent with a trend in recent US history – mass shootings have become more frequent and more deadly.

If the number of fatalities remains at 26, Sunday’s shooting will be the fifth-worst mass shooting in recent history. Three of the deadliest shootings of the past 35 years have occurred in the past 18 months.

These numbers come from Mother Jones, a not-for-profit news organization that maintains a database of all shootings in the US since 1982 that are “indiscriminate rampages in public places resulting in three or more victims killed by the attacker”.

The threshold used to be four killings but it was lowered to three in January 2013 by Barack Obama – a full description of all the criteria

  1. Rev. Dean
    Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 4:32 am

    It is really disgusting that here in America, and only here, such violence can occur due to the ability to use weapons of mass terrorism legally. No one should be able to buy a gun that shoots more than one bullet at a time for hunting purposes only. This is not the wild-wild west days, this is the 21st century! Why can’t people wake up and tell our “leaders” that the time has come to stop this violence.

