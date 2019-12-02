Not enough babies are being born to replace the US population as birth rate plunges to 30-year low

Author:     Josh Saunders
Source:     The Sun (U.K.)
Publication Date:     28 Nov 2019, 5:02
 Link: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10439803/babies-born-30-year-low-america-fertility/"

A good press story on this very important trend was surprisingly hard to find, and when I did find it, it was in the British press.

One of the most important trends going on is that in developed nations, particularly White majority developed nations the birthrate is declining while, in non-White majority nations it is going up.

In my opinion this is what is driving the international White Supremacy Trend in those countries, and the movements that express it.

Credit: Alarmy

Shocking statistics reveal that not enough babies are being born to replace the US population – as birth rates plunge to a 30 year low. (emphasis added)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the findings of their 2018 study on Wednesday. The report revealed that the fertility rate dropped to a “record low” last year and there were two per cent fewer births.

There were 3,791,712 registered births in the US, a figure lower than the amount of babies needed to replenish the population.

TWO KIDS PER WOMAN

The total fertility rate, which is the amount of offspring a hypothetical woman will have in her lifetime, had also dropped.

For 2018, that figure stood at 1,729.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, which marked four years where the rate had decreased.

In order to keep the current population stable, there would need to be 2,100 births per 1,000 women based on that metric.

This means that each woman in the US would need to have at least two children, if not more.

FEWER TEENS BIRTHS

Between 2017 and 2018, overall fertility rates had decreased among all races.

The data showed a two per cent …

