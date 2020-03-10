Norway Rises Above 68% Plug-In Vehicle Market Share In February!

Author:     Dr. Maximilian Holland
Source:     CleanTechnica
Publication Date:     March 7th, 2020
 Link: https://cleantechnica.com/2020/03/07/pioneering-norway-rises-above-68-plug-in-vehicle-market-share-in-february/"

Norway is a country that explicitly has made individual and, thus, social wellbeing a higher priority than profit. And what has that produced?  By almost any social outcome measure you can think of, life span, general health, child care, education, average income, prison system, literacy, etc., etc., Norway is a superior society to the United States. So maybe it should not be surprising that they are also leading the way in the transition out of the carbon era. Here’s some data.

Norway, the global leader in the transition to electric vehicles, has seen its strongest ever February with over 68% market share for plug-in passenger vehicles. The vast majority of plug-ins were pure electric (BEV), which took 49.7% of the overall market. Pure fossil vehicles continued their decline, to just over 20% market share.

Norway’s highest ever plug-in vehicle (EV) February market share was right off the back of its strongest ever January result. With historical data suggesting March results will be higher still, the first quarter of 2020 should comfortably achieve over 66% EV market share.

Norway’s top 5 EVs in February were: the Audi e-tron (now including the ~€48,000 “e-tron 50” variant), Volkswagen e-Golf, Nissan LEAF, Renault Zoe, and Hyundai Kona EV. Meanwhile, Tesla has not yet prioritised 2020 cross-Atlantic shipments of the Model 3 (2019’s overwhelming best seller) to Norway. There will likely be a Model 3 surge in March, further boosting the country’s overall EV market share for Q1.

Audi e-tron. Image courtesy Audi.

With available volumes of EVs increasing, model variety improving, ever more affordable pricing, and maturing infrastructure, the Norwegian EV transition is continuing at speed. The country is currently trending towards ~66% EV …

