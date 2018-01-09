In Norway, Electric and Hybrid Cars Outsell Conventional Models

Author:     AMIE TSANG and HENRIK PRYSER LIBELL
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     JAN. 4, 2018
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/04/business/energy-environment/norway-electric-hybrid-cars.html?emc=edit_th_20180105&nl=todaysheadlines&nlid=40524716"

China and most of Europe are committed to eliminating carbon energy vehicles on their roads by 2040 — 22 years from now. Here is another example of how that happens in a country committed to social wellbeing, and once again it is Norway.  It isn’t always easy, and it is not a straight line path, but it is getting there. Meanwhile the United States seems to be moving back to the 1950s.

Free parking and charging stations for electric cars in Oslo. Norway offers generous incentives that make the vehicles cheaper to buy, and other benefits once they are on the road.
Credit Thomas Haugersveen/The New York Times

Sales of electric and hybrid cars in Norway outpaced those running on fossil fuels last year, cementing the country’s position as a global leader in the push to restrict vehicle emissions.

Norway, a major oil exporter, would seem an unlikely champion of newer, cleaner-running vehicles. But the country offers generous incentives that make electric cars cheaper to buy, and provides additional benefits once the vehicles are on the road.

Countries around the world have ramped up their promotion of hybrid and electric cars. As China tries to improve air quality and dominate new vehicle technology, the government there wants one in five cars sold to run on alternative fuels by 2025France and Britain plan to end the sale of gasoline- and diesel-powered cars by 2040.

Norway is ahead of the rest of the world. About 52 percent of the new cars sold in the country last year ran on new forms of fuel, according the data released on Thursday by Norway’s Road

