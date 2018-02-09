Nobel-Winning Physicist Niels Bohr on Subjective vs. Objective Reality and the Uses of Religion in a Secular World

Don’t you find it interesting that we revere the equations of these men, and Marie Curie, but the wisdom they derived from their own moments of genius, and those of the others in this small group of colleagues, has had little effect on the righteous materialism arising from the Trent Taboo?

This is a fascinating essay, well worth your time.

The 1927 Solvay Conference (colorized photograph) Einstein sits in the center.

On the autumn of 1911, just as the dawn of quantum mechanics and Einstein’s groundbreaking theory of relativity were unsettling our understanding of existence, some of the world’s most influential physicists were summoned to Brussels for the Solvay Conference — an invitation-only gathering that would become a turning point for modern physics and our basic understanding of reality. The conference was such a towering success that it became a regular event, with twenty-five installments over the next century. The most famous was the fifth, convened in 1927 and chaired by the Dutch Nobel laureate Hendrik Lorenz, whose transformation equations had become the centerpiece of Einstein’s theory of special relativity. Of the 29 attendees that year, 17 would become Nobel laureates; Marie Curie, the sole woman since the inaugural gathering, would become the only scientist to win two Nobel Prizes in two different disciplines. (It was at the first Solvay Conference that Curie had met Einstein — the inception of a lifelong friendship in the course of which he would buoy her during a crisis with his splendid advice on how to handle haters.)

One evening during the …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11:35 am

    In my mind, a religion based upon science and the spirituality involved within consciously contemplating during meditation would be a great way to bring together all the people of the world and bring peace to all. As John Lennon said (paraphrasing): “we are all one and I hope some day all will join us; imagine: we are all dreamers.”

