A Nobel Prize-winning economist thinks we’re asking all the wrong questions about inequality

I don’t believe in omni-scientist, the idea that an expert in one area is automatically an expert in other areas. I do consciousness research, and almost everything I see from materialists, even though they may have great stature in some other field, I know to be mediocre crap.

Yet I am constantly being reminded of my own ignorance so I tend to pay attention to people speaking in their own fields, and this is particularly true in economics. Like consciousness research economics is a discipline about which all kinds of nonsense is put forward. Consider Ayn Rand. That’s why I find Nobel Laureate economists, people like Paul Krugman, Joseph Stiglitz, and Angus Deaton so important. I don’t always agree with them, but the fact that their peers who know much more than I do, find their thinking so notable, I take seriously.

Here is Deaton’s thinking on wealth inequity; it is very thought provoking and original.

Angus Deaton, an economics professor at Princeton, and the recipient of the 2015 Nobel Prize in economic
Dominick Reuter/Reuters

America is trying to come to terms with its economic inequality. Does inequality spur growth or kill it? Is it a necessary evil—or necessarily bad? Angus Deaton, an economics professor at Princeton, and the recipient of the 2015 Nobel Prize in economics, is asked questions like these all the time—and he doesn’t see the point.

“These are questions I am often asked,” Deaton writes in a column(paywall) for Project Syndicate. “But, truth be told, none of them is particularly helpful, answerable, or even well posed.”

Deaton believes the biggest misconception about inequality is that it causes certain economic, political, and social processes. But that’s backward. Economic inequality is a symptom of processes—some good, some bad—that drive the global economy. It’s the residue of a post-industrialized age.

Two types of inequality

What we should actually investigate is which types of inequality are fair, and which are not. “Inequality is not the same thing as unfairness; and, to my mind, it is the latter that has incited so much political turmoil in the rich world today,” says Deaton.

Some types of inequality …

