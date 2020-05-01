“No one” in Puerto Rico has received stimulus checks, says San Juan mayor

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     APRIL 30, 2020 9:00AM (UTC)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/04/30/no-one-in-puerto-rico-has-received-stimulus-checks-says-san-juan-mayor/"

Donald Trump is a racist. He does not respect Black and Brown people and goes out of his way to screw them over just for the pleasure of screwing them over. Am I exaggerating? Read this piece.

Carmen Yulin Cruz, Mayor of San Juan Puerto Rico and US President Donald Trump 
Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty/AP Photo/Alex Brandon/Salon

Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, alleged that the federal government has yet to provide a single resident on the island with a coronavirus stimulus check, weeks after payments began to go out.

Cruz, who feuded with President Donald Trump over his administration’s lagging response to the damage wreaked by Hurricane Maria in 2017, called out the administration for neglecting the island’s residents once again in its distribution of the stimulus funds.

Cruz told MSNBC that the island has also struggled to distribute $500 payments that were promised by Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and unemployment benefits to more than 130,000 residents who have applied since the outbreak began.

“No one in Puerto Rico has received their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the federal government,” she told the network. “We’re having problems with a local $500 check that the governor said was going to be distributed.”

Cruz said that she and other mayors have had to rely on religious and community leaders to distribute food to those in need because of the delays.

“Money is not getting into …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  “No one” in Puerto Rico has received stimulus checks, says San Juan mayor

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com