No apology owed for pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia, police chief says

Author:     Bill Atkinson
Source:     Yahoo! News
Publication Date:     Thu, April 15, 2021, 8:10 PM
 Link: https://news.yahoo.com/no-apology-owed-pepper-spraying-001005315.html"

American law enforcement, both police and sheriffs are rotten, and the entire structure needs to be reorganized and redesigned. As you can see by the chart at the beginning of this article, American police in 2020 killed 14 TIMES MORE MEN, WOMEN, AND CHILDREN THAN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, ENGLAND AND WALES, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, ICELAND, AND NORWAY COMBINED. FOURTEEN TIMES MORE!

The facts are clear: If you are a person of color and you are stopped by the police in the U.S. your life is in danger no matter who you are, or how minor the reason for the stop.

PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA — While he said he felt bad for how the events of a traffic-stop late last year unfolded, the police chief of the town where a Black and Latino military officer from Petersburg, Virginia, was accosted by two of his officers said Wednesday that he does not think the soldier is in need of an official apology.

In response, Army Lt. Caron Nazario’s legal team said Windsor Police Department Chief Rodney D. Riddle “continues a false narrative” of the case and blaming their client for initiating it. They said the video of the stop “shows otherwise” that their client was nothing but compliant.

“I’m gonna own what we did,” Riddle said about the stop during a news conference Wednesday in the Isle of Wight County, Virginia, community where Nazario was stopped last December while on his way home. “My guys missed opportunities to verbally de-escalate that thing and change that outcome.”

When asked by a reporter if Nazario was owed an apology for that, Riddle replied: “I don’t believe that,” adding he wished the driver “would have complied a whole lot earlier.”

Video of the traffic stop at a BP gas station in Windsor, Virginia — about …

