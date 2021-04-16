No apology owed for pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia, police chief says

PETERSBURG, VIRGINIA — While he said he felt bad for how the events of a traffic-stop late last year unfolded, the police chief of the town where a Black and Latino military officer from Petersburg, Virginia, was accosted by two of his officers said Wednesday that he does not think the soldier is in need of an official apology.
In response, Army Lt. Caron Nazario’s legal team said Windsor Police Department Chief Rodney D. Riddle “continues a false narrative” of the case and blaming their client for initiating it. They said the video of the stop “shows otherwise” that their client was nothing but compliant.
“I’m gonna own what we did,” Riddle said about the stop during a news conference Wednesday in the Isle of Wight County, Virginia, community where Nazario was stopped last December while on his way home. “My guys missed opportunities to verbally de-escalate that thing and change that outcome.”
When asked by a reporter if Nazario was owed an apology for that, Riddle replied: “I don’t believe that,” adding he wished the driver “would have complied a whole lot earlier.”
Video of the traffic stop at a BP gas station in Windsor, Virginia — about …