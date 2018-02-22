Newborn survival rates in US only slightly better than in Sri Lanka

The risk of dying as a newborn in the US is only slightly lower than the risk for babies in Sri Lanka and Ukraine, according to Unicef. (emphaasis added)
A report by the UN children’s agency found that five newborn babies die around the world every minute – a total of about 2.6 million a year. The figure was described as “alarmingly high”, not least because 80% of the deaths were from preventable causes.
A million babies draw their last breath the same day they took their first. A further 2.6 million are stillborn worldwide, said the report, entitled Every Child Alive.
The risk of dying as a newborn, which is closely linked to a country’s income level, varies enormously by place. Babies born in Japan, Singapore and Iceland stand the best chance of survival, while those in Pakistan, Central African Republic and Afghanistan face the worst odds, said the report, which looks at the 10 most dangerous places to be born.
A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die within …