New Trump Rule Could Create ‘Bomb Trains,’ Environmentalists Say

Author:     Tessa Stuart
Source:     RollingStone
Publication Date:     AUGUST 20, 2020 4:50PM ET
 Link: https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/bomb-trains-1046481/"

Remember the “bomb trains” of the last few years and the damage they did? Well, thanks to Trump who has relaxed the rules Obama put into place they may be back. This is what pandering to corporate interests even when it is against the interests of the people looks like.

The aftermath of a bomb train incident, this one in Quebec Canada. Credit: AP/Surete du Quebec/Canadian Press

A new Trump administration rule relaxing guidelines that govern the transport of liquefied natural gas could create “bomb trains” with enough explosive power to level whole cities, environmental groups say. A coalition of organizations led by the nonprofit Earthjustice has sued the administration, challenging the rule, which is scheduled to go into effect on Monday.  

Separately, 14 states and the District of Columbia are also suing the Trump administration to review the rule and declare it unlawful. The National Transportation Safety Board and the National Association of State Fire Marshals oppose it as well.

Under the new rule, trains would be allowed to transport up to 30,000 gallons of liquified natural gas (LNG) per tank, significantly more than has ever been allowed in the U.S., and there will be no restrictions on the number of LNG tanker cars in a particular train, nor on the routes these trains may travel, so they will be free to pass through dense population centers.

According to figures cited in Earthjustice’s challenge, just 22 tank cars could produce the equivalent energy of the Hiroshima bomb.

LNG is …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  New Trump Rule Could Create ‘Bomb Trains,’ Environmentalists Say
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com