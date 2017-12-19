New Study Shows Sea Levels Could Rise Twice as Much as Originally Predicted

Sea levels could rise twice what was previously anticipated during the 21st century, according to a new study that factors in emerging research about the unstable Antarctic Ice Sheet.
The study, published in the open access journal Earth’s Future, addresses newly prominent worries, like the disintegration of floating ice shelves and widespread ice-cliff failure, which could lead to the sudden collapse of parts of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet. If the ice sheet were to collapse and melt completely, which had previously seemed highly unlikely, it would cause sea levels worldwide to rise almost 200 feet.
The study goes on to lay out new projections for sea levels city by city around the world, which could be far more dire than originally predicted.
The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projects a median sea level rise of two feet and five inches by 2100 under a high emissions scenario. By contrast, the new Earth’s Future study, as reported by Mashable, offers a median sea level rise projection of four feet and nine inches during the 21st century if …