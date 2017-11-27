New study reaches a stunning conclusion about the cost of solar and wind energy

Author:     JOE ROMM
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     NOV 20, 2017, 11:34 AM
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/solar-wind-keep-getting-cheaper-33c38350fb95/"

Across the world the transition out of the carbon energy is going faster than anyone predicted. At the same time the U.S., under Trump and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, is squandering billions following a 30-year period in which few new reactors were built building two new units that won’t come online until after 2020, at which point they will be instant white elephants.

Credit: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP

In one of the fastest and most astonishing turnarounds in the history of energy, building and running new renewable energy is now cheaper than just running existing coal and nuclear plants in many areas. (emphasis added)

A widely-used yearly benchmarking study — the Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis (LCOE) from the financial firm Lazard Ltd. — reached this stunning conclusion: In many regions “the full-lifecycle costs of building and operating renewables-based projects have dropped below the operating costs alone of conventional generation technologies such as coal or nuclear.”

Lazard focused on the cost of a power for a plant over its entire lifetime in North America, and how the “increasing economic advantage of renewables in the U.S.” will drive even deeper penetration of solar and wind here.

But Lazard also makes a key global point: It’s more expensive to operate conventional energy sources in the developing world than it is in the United States. So the advantage renewables have over conventional sources is even larger in the rapidly growing electricity markets like India and China.

Since power from new renewables is cheaper than power from existing coal and nuclear, it’s no surprise that the lifetime …

Link to Full Article:  New study reaches a stunning conclusion about the cost of solar and wind energy

