New study charts inequality across millennia

Author:     Eric Sørensen
Source:     Santa Fe Institute
Publication Date:     15 November 2017
 Link: https://santafe.edu/news-center/news/new-study-charts-inequality-across-millennia"

This is a very important essay giving a synopsis of the paper  “Greater post-Neolithic wealth disparities in Eurasia than in North America,” in Nature(November 15, 2017).

As history makes clear when wealth inequity becomes so outrageous that the collective consciousness of a society is crippled by it social disruption, which often involves civil violence, is inevitable. This speaks directly to the Neo-feudalism Trend that today is overwhelming America society.

I think it is also important, as this story points out, to realize the the present day wealth distribution in this country represents an historic level of inequity. Note also the effect this inequity has on social mobility, and the American fantasy that hard work results in upward social mobility.

Like climate change we’re being warned, but we are not paying attention.

The arc of prehistory bends towards economic inequality. In the largest study of its kind, researchers from Washington State University, the Santa Fe Institute, and 12 other institutions saw disparities in wealth mount with the rise of agriculture, specifically the domestication of plants and large animals, and increased social organization.

Their findings, published this week in the journal Nature, have profound implications for contemporary society, as inequality repeatedly leads to social disruption, even collapse, said Tim Kohler (Washington State University), lead author and an SFI External Professor. The United States, he noted, currently has one of the highest levels of inequality in the history of the world.

“Inequality has a lot of subtle and potentially pernicious effects on societies,” Kohler said.

The study gathered data from 64 archaeological sites or groups of sites. Comparing house sizes within each site, researchers assigned Gini coefficients, common measures of inequality developed more than a century ago by the Italian statistician and sociologist Corrado Gini. In theory, a country with complete wealth equality would have a Gini coefficient of 0, while a country with all the wealth concentrated in one household would get a 1.

The researchers found that hunter-gatherer societies typically had …

Link to Full Article:  New study charts inequality across millennia

