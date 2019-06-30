New solar technology could produce clean drinking water for millions in need

Author:     Robert F. Service
Source:     Science Magazine
Publication Date:     Jun. 28, 2019 , 2:55 PM
 Link: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/06/new-solar-technology-could-produce-clean-drinking-water-millions-need"

Here potentially is some very good news. You saw the story I ran the other day about the water crisis in India? Could it be clearer that water is destiny? This could make a difference, which would mitigate some of the migrations, and reduce death and suffering.

A gel at the heart of this solar still produces a record amount of fresh water. Credit: XINGYI ZHOU AND YOUHONG GUO/UT AUSTIN

Tanklike devices called solar stills use the sun to evaporate dirty or salty water and condense the vapor into safe drinking water. But large, expensive stills can only produce enough water for a small family. Now, researchers have developed a new material that speeds the process of evaporation, enabling a small solar still to provide all the drinking water one family needs. If the technology proves cheap enough, it could provide millions of impoverished people access to clean drinking water.

Today 783 million, or nearly one in 10, people around the world lack such access, according to UNICEF. These people spend a collective 200 million hours a day fetching water from distant sources. And even though technologies exist for purifying contaminated water and desalinating seawater, these typically require expensive infrastructure and lots of energy, putting them beyond the reach of many communities.

Recently, researchers have been working to upgrade solar stills as a cheap, low-tech alternative. The traditional still is little more than a black-bottomed vessel filled with water and topped with clear glass or plastic. The

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  New solar technology could produce clean drinking water for millions in need

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com