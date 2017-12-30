A new solar highway in China perfectly captures its clean-energy ambitions

Author:     Echo Huang
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     December 28, 2017
 Link: https://qz.com/1166975/a-new-solar-highway-in-china-perfectly-captures-its-clean-energy-ambitions/"

If you read SR regularly you know that I have been predicting exactly this development for some years now. This is where the world is going, led by China which is usurping the world leadership the Trump administration and the Republican Party is abandoning in order to preserve for as long as possible their already installed capital investments.

A stretch of the Chinese solar road

The idea of solar roads has been dismissed by many as being impractical. But that didn’t stop China from opening one for testing today, joining the ranks of France, Holland, and other countries giving it a shot.

In Jinan, the capital of the northeastern Shandong province, traffic is now rolling over a stretch of expressway that’s also generating electricity from the sun, according to state-run CCTV (link in Chinese). Extending for 1 km (0.6 miles), the stretch is made of three layers: transparent concrete on the top, photovoltaic panels in the middle, and insulation on the bottom. The area covered comes out to 5,875 square meters (63,200 sq ft).

China is billing the project as the world’s first photovoltaic highway. In late 2016, a village in France opened what it claimed was the world’s first solar-panel road, running for about the same length as China’s new stretch though covering about half the area. In 2014, the Netherlands built a bike path embedded with solar panels.

The Jinan stretch includes two lanes and an emergency lane and is designed for both electricity generation and public transport, according to Zhang Hongchao, a …

