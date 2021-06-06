New Report Finds Police-Perpetrated Killings in 2020 Were Vastly Underreported

Author:     James Dennis Hoff
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     June 4, 2021
 Link: New Report Finds Police-Perpetrated Killings in 2020 Were Vastly Underreported

The general belief amongst researchers has been that police kill about 1,000 people a year, an astonishing number. As this report says, “This extraordinary number far exceeds that of any other wealthy country in the world. For instance, police in the United States kill 10 times the number of people per capita as those in France, 30 times those in Germany, and 60 times more than those killed in the UK. Since 2000, it is estimated that tens of thousands of people, including at least 8,000 Black people, were killed by U.S. police and more are killed almost every day. In fact, since the beginning of 2021, there have been only six days in which the police did not shoot, asphyxiate, beat to death, or otherwise kill someone.”

But as appalling as that 1,000 annual number is, a new report says it is too small, the real number is over 2,000. That is a number so large it puts the United States in a category all by itself. And it tells us the thuggery of American law enforcement is unmatched in the democratic world and out of control. Particularly if you are a Black or Brown person if you are stopped for a traffic stop your life is at risk. Black friends have told me they teach their children, especially sons, that they could be killed by some law enforcement thug, and how they should behave. If you are a White person did your parents tell you anything like that? Of course not.

Black Lives Matter protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a march on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York, on May 25, 2021.
Credit: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty

According to The Guardian newspaper, 1,093 people were killed by police in the United States in 2020. Meanwhile, the website Mapping Police Violence, another well-respected source for such information, puts that number slightly higher at 1,127, and Statista claims it is 1,021. These figures reflect a consensus that has existed since around 2015 that, in general, police in the United States kill about 1,000 people per year.

This extraordinary number far exceeds that of any other wealthy country in the world. For instance, police in the United States kill 10 times the number of people per capita as those in France, 30 times those in Germany, and 60 times more than those killed in the UK. Since 2000, it is estimated that tens of thousands of people, including at least 8,000 Black people, were killed by U.S. police and more are killed almost every day. In fact, since the beginning of 2021, there have been only six days in which the police did not …

3 Comments
Link to Full Article:  New Report Finds Police-Perpetrated Killings in 2020 Were Vastly Underreported
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Karl Frederick

Thanks for highlighting this national outrage. However, an “order of magnitude” means a factor of 10 when dealing with the conventional base 10 numbers. An order of magnitude above 1,000 killings per year would be 10,000 killings per year.

Reply
Stephan Schwartz

You are correct, thank you. A 2 a.m. brain freeze.

Reply
Will

CBS Sunday Morning news program had a bit about policing, comparing and contrasting with other rich nations very much in line with this article. The story closed with a segment of police officers going beyond the usual to a high level of “serving and protecting” from the heart. Very affecting as I know there are many intelligent, compassionate people doing this very difficult work in our chaotic, greed-driven culture. Can there be any doubt that we are living in transformative times that call for compassion, understanding and forgiveness of the many mistakes and short comings of the human experience.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved