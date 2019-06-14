New Jersey charts path to 100% clean energy by 2050, with 2 GW storage by 2030

- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Monday released a draft planthat aims to help the state achieve 100% clean energy by 2050, relying on a mix of electrification, renewables, energy storage, nuclear energy and grid modernization.
- In the near-term, the plan calls for developing 600 MW of energy storage by 2021 and deploying 330,000 light-duty electric vehicles by 2025.
- New Jersey joins a growing list of states that have committed to carbon-free energy. Its plan leaves the door open for nuclear power and in April the state approved up to $300 million in annual subsidies for nuclear plants owned and operated by the state’s largest utility, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG).New Jersey’s plan will focus on seven strategies:
- Reducing emissions and energy consumption in the transportation sector
- Accelerating deployment of renewables and distributed resources
- Maximizing efficiency and reducing peak demand
- Reducing energy use and emissions from buildings
- Grid modernization efforts
- Incentives for local generation and community energy planning
- Expanding the state’s Clean Energy Job Training program and the clean energy economy
“The strategies set forth in this draft plan will foster economic growth by creating thousands of jobs in New Jersey’s energy, building, and transportation sectors,” Gov.