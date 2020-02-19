New Invention Generates Electricity “Out of Thin Air” – Offers Clean Energy 24/7

Author:    
Source:     University of Massachusetts at Amherst
Publication Date:     FEBRUARY 17, 2020
 Link: https://scitechdaily.com/new-invention-generates-electricity-out-of-thin-air-offers-clean-energy-24-7/"

Here is some fascinating research, which has the potential to change the game.

Graphic image of a thin film of protein nanowires generating electricity from atmospheric humidity. UMass Amherst researchers say the device can literally make electricity out of thin air.
Credit: UMass Amherst/Yao and Lovley labs

Scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a device that uses a natural protein to create electricity from moisture in the air, a new technology they say could have significant implications for the future of renewable energy, climate change and in the future of medicine.

As reported today in Nature, the laboratories of electrical engineer Jun Yao and microbiologist Derek Lovley at UMass Amherst have created a device they call an “Air-gen.” or air-powered generator, with electrically conductive protein nanowires produced by the microbe Geobacter. The Air-gen connects electrodes to the protein nanowires in such a way that electrical current is generated from the water vapor naturally present in the atmosphere.

“We are literally making electricity out of thin air,” says Yao. “The Air-gen generates clean energy 24/7.” Lovely, who has advanced sustainable biology-based electronic materials over three decades, adds, “It’s the most amazing and exciting application of protein nanowires yet.”

