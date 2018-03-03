A new, huge review of gun research has bad news for the NRA

Author:     German Lopez
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Mar 2, 2018, 8:00am EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/3/2/17050610/guns-shootings-studies-rand-charts-maps"

For many years, the prostitutes in the U.S. Congress have done the bidding of one of their major Johns, the NRA, making it almost impossible for researchers to do a comprehensive assessment of the social impact of guns on American society — beyond that is the 35,000 people a year killed by guns, which couldn’t be hidden.

But that doesn’t mean scholars haven’t been doing their best to do an assessment and the Rand Corporation, one of the most diligent teams, has now released its two year long study. Here is the story, and you can click through and get the full report.

The takeaway: “More permissive gun policies lead to more gun deaths, while more restrictive policies lead to fewer gun deaths. Coupled with other evidence in this area, that supports the idea that more guns lead to more gun deaths.”

For decades, the federal government, with the support of the National Rifle Association, has made it very difficult to answer a question at the heart of American public health and safety: Does gun control work?

The answer is hugely important given that guns killed nearly 39,000 Americans in 2016 alone. But after research on gun violence in the 1990s found that firearms do not — contrary to NRA talking points — make people safer, the group backed a federal funding freeze on gun policy research.

But studies have gone on — just without federal funding. And on Friday, a nonpartisan think tank, the RAND Corporation, released the results so far of its Gun Policy in America initiative, a two-year dive into the research on gun violence and the laws trying to curtail it.

RAND’s extensive report does not make any sweeping declarations about gun policy. It does, however, make clear that gun control research is very limited, calling on Congress to lift the NRA-backed funding freeze. It argues that this freeze has, by making it difficult to conduct better studies, led to a confusing empirical environment, where it’s easy for groups on both sides of the debate to cite shoddy …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:29 am

    It should be obvious to anyone with common sense that more guns are indicative of more violence, and thus more homicides.

