New Blood Test Can Detect Cancer 4 Years Before Symptoms

Author:     Olivia Rosane
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Jul. 22, 2020 07:47AM EST
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/cancer-blood-test-early-detection-2646449354.html?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1"

Here, I hope is some good news about cancer detection at a much earlier date.

Cancer survival rates dramatically increase when the disease is caught early, but there has not been an effective, non-invasive test that will detect most types of cancer early.

Now, an international team of researchers has developed a blood test that can diagnose certain cancers years before symptoms occur.

“What we showed is: up to four years before these people walk into the hospital, there are already signatures in their blood that show they have cancer,” study coauthor and University of California bioengineer Kun Zhang told Scientific American. “That’s never been done before.”

The test is part of a larger effort to create a “liquid biopsy” for early cancer detection, The Guardian explained. While other studies have reported positive results for blood tests that detect cancer relatively early, few can detect it before any symptoms develop.

But the new test, called PanSeer, detected cancer in 95 percent of asymptomatic patients who went on to receive a diagnosis.

The study, published in Nature Communications Tuesday, is also unique because of how the test was developed, Scientific American explained.

Most tests are developed by taking blood samples of people already diagnosed with cancer and then seeing if they can find a …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  New Blood Test Can Detect Cancer 4 Years Before Symptoms
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com