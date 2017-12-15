Net neutrality is now officially on life support. Here’s what happens next.

Author:     Aja Romano
Source:     VOX
Publication Date:     Dec 14, 2017, 1:42pm EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/2017/12/14/16774148/net-neutrality-repeal-explained"

I am amazed how little coverage the FCC decision to end net neutrality is getting. It’s sort of the “C” block story. But, in terms of how things are going to affect your life, net neutrality and the grievously ill-conceived tax bill are the stories that matter today, and even more tomorrow.

Here is what happens next with net neutrality.

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to repeal net neutrality, despite overwhelming public support for the regulation, which requires internet service providers like Verizon and Comcast to distribute internet access fairly and equally to everyone, regardless of how much they pay or where they’re located.

Despite last-minute requests to delay the December 14 vote from some Republican members of Congress, it went through as scheduled, thanks to the support of a much longer list of Republicans who favored the repeal and urged the vote to be held without delay. As had been heavily predicted for months, the vote was split 3-2 along party lines, with the FCC chair Ajit Pai and the other Republican members Michael O’Rielly and Brendan Carr voting for repeal and Democratic commissioners Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel voting to protect it.

The vote to repeal came in spite of overwhelming bipartisan support for net neutrality from the public, as the FCC was clearly determined to move ahead with the repeal. Tensions were high during the hearing — and at one point, in the middle of Pai’s remarks, the room was evacuated for about 10 minutes due to an apparent security threat.

CeciliaKang

We are

