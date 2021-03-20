Neil Gorsuch Supports an Originalist Theory That Would Destroy Modern Governance

Author:     MARK JOSEPH STERN
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     MARCH 19, 202110:58 AM
 Link: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/03/neil-gorsuch-nondelegation-bagley-mortenson.html"

Most media attention is focused on Congress, but in the coming months we are going to be significantly impacted by Trump’s choices for the Supreme Court. Here is a first take.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.  Credit:Getty

On Thursday, the Columbia Law Review published one of the most important and topical scholarly articles in recent memory, “Delegation at the Founding.” Its authors, Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley, put forth a sweeping argument: They assert that an ascendant legal theory championed by conservative originalists has no actual basis in history. That theory, called the nondelegation doctrine, holds that the Constitution puts strict limits on Congress’ ability to let the executive branch set rules and regulations. Congress, for instance, could not direct the Environmental Protection Agency to set air quality standards that “protect public health,” and let the agency decide what limits on pollution are necessary to meet that goal.Nondelegation doctrine has enormous consequences for the federal government’s ability to function, since Congress typically sets broad goals and directs agencies to figure out how to achieve them. The theory is supported by a majority of the current Supreme Court; in 2019, Justice Neil Gorsuch signaled his eagerness to apply the doctrine, and at least four other conservative justices have joined his crusade.

Gorsuch and his …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Neil Gorsuch Supports an Originalist Theory That Would Destroy Modern Governance
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rev. Dean

The Constitution was meant to be changed when needed as time went on and things changed in the world.

Reply

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved