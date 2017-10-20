Need more evidence of global weirding? The trees are heading west.

Author:     James Gaines
Source:     Upworthy
Publication Date:     MAY 25, 2017
 Link: http://www.upworthy.com/need-more-evidence-of-global-weirding-the-trees-are-heading-west?"

Yesterday I did a piece on the radical and precipitous decline in insect populations.  And we all know about the bees. Today we have a report on what is happening in American forests.

We are in trouble folks. Whether we are paying attention or not, whether we believe or don’t believe in climate change doesn’t matter. Massive change and a civilization threatening crisis is coming.

Credit: Pexel

Need more evidence that the world is getting really weird? Trees on the East Coast of the U.S. might be migrating west.

Songlin Fei, an ecologist at Purdue University, compared U.S. Forest Service data on tree ranges from 1980-1995 against more recent data from 2013-2015. According to the study published in the journal Science Advances, trees on the East Coast might be shifting their ranges westward right underneath our noses.

Nearly half of the tree species they examined were making a break for it.

Of the 86 different tree species, 47% had a significant westward shift, including quaking aspens, several types of oak, and plum and cherry trees.

The trees weren’t physically moving, of course. Nor were they necessarily disappearing in the east. Instead, the trees, especially saplings, were spreading more along the species’ western edges.

So why are the trees moving? Fei’s team thinks they’re following …

