Nearly half of US states withdrew federal unemployment benefits early. It has not incentivized a return to work
Governors in half the states across the country opted to withdraw from enhanced federal unemployment benefits believing it would incentivize a return to work. However, new data suggests that isn’t the case.
Back in May, multiple states announced their intent to end federally enhanced pandemic-era benefits and moved forward with their efforts in June. Now, according to CNBC, a total of 26 states are without federal unemployment. Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG), a payroll management firm, has noted that trends among hourly workers suggest that the return to work pace is approximately half of the expected rate.
The company’s analysis breaks down the difference between states that ended and federally enhanced unemployment compared to the states that kept the incentive in place. UKG’s analysis indicates: “Specifically, in states that ended benefits, shifts grew 2.2% from May through July; they grew 4.1% in the others that kept federal aid intact.”
Dave Gilbertson, UKG’s vice president, has noted that the analysis further proves that unemployment benefits did not disincentivize a return to work.
“Unemployment benefits were not the thing holding people back from going to work,” Gilbertson said. …