Nearly Half of All Tweets on Coronavirus Likely Came From a Bot, Study Says

Author:     Chris Walker
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     May 21, 2020
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/nearly-half-of-all-tweets-on-coronavirus-likely-came-from-a-bot-study-says/"

Half the bots your read about the Coronavirus are bot generated and, as this report states: “The Bot Sentinel analysis also concluded that most of the tweets from coronavirus-based bots were favorable to the president.”

This is the first time in history, that I can think of, that a pandemic sickening 1.6 million, and killing nearly, as of today, 100,000 people has been managed not with healthcare in mind but to support the re-election of a man who let it happen in the first place.

The novel Coronavirus

If you’ve read a recent social media posting that offers some questionable advice or dubious news about COVID-19, you’re not alone. In fact, users on Twitter have, on average, about a 50 percent chance of reading information regarding the disease that most likely came from a bot, according to findings from a recent study.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University delved into 200 million tweets that have been authored since January about coronavirus. Of those examined, 45 percent were issued out by accounts that behaved more like “bots” than human users of the social media site.

Bots are “automated user accounts that interact with Twitter using an application programming interface” to tweet, retweet and even message human users online, according to consumer software company Symantec. They can sometimes be used for good reasons — such as providing information on weather or earthquakes to relevant users — but they can be used for iniquitous purposes, too, like interfering in the political process or waging disinformation campaigns on topics their developers want to promote. Some research suggests that as many as 15 percent of all users on Twitter are actually bots.

