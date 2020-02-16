Nearly 2 in 5 Women of Reproductive Age May Be Stuck With Catholic Health Care

Author:     Amy Littlefield
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     February 15, 2020
 Link: https://truthout.org/articles/nearly-2-in-5-women-of-reproductive-age-may-be-stuck-with-catholic-health-care/"

It isn’t bad enough that in America we have a healthcare system based on profit. Oh no. It also has to be skewed to favor religious corporations with a long history of sexual dysfunction, and a commitment to male dominance.

Many patients have no choice but to visit Catholic hospitals.
Credit: Blue Planet Studio/ Getty

Nearly two in five women of reproductive age may face restricted access to services like abortion, contraception and sterilization, because they happen to live in a county where Catholic hospitals make up a high share of the market, according to a sweeping new report in JAMA Network Open.

In the first-ever study of its kind, researchers analyzed patient discharge data in almost every U.S. county to determine the market share of Catholic hospitals. They discovered that in 35 percent of U.S. counties, Catholic hospitals have a high or dominant market share, meaning they make up more than 20 percent of patient discharges. Combined, these counties serve an estimated 39 percent of U.S. women of reproductive age.

The findings have important implications for access to reproductive health care in these communities. Patients in Catholic hospitals have had their care dangerously delayed while suffering miscarriages, been pressured into burying their miscarried fetuses and had their gender-affirming surgeries canceled on religious grounds. But many patients have no choice but to go to one of these hospitals, the study shows. In 101 counties, Catholic hospitals had a …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Nearly 2 in 5 Women of Reproductive Age May Be Stuck With Catholic Health Care

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com