Navy’s Priciest Carrier Ever Struggles to Get Jets On, Off Deck

Author:     Tony Capaccio
Source:     Bloomberg
Publication Date:     11 January
 Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/navy-e2-80-99s-priciest-carrier-ever-struggles-to-get-jets-on-off-deck/ar-BB1cBCBI"

You remember a week ago I ran a story about the poor readiness of Air Force planes. Well here is the Navy’s version of that story. The United States spends more on its military than the next seven highest nations in the world combined. And you this is what we get. The military-industrial complex and Eisenhower called it has too much money and too little competence. This is not a problem caused by the soldiers and sailors this is the politicians and the corporations who buy them like cattle.

USS Gerald R. Ford Credit: Seapower Magazine

Aircraft takeoff and landing systems on the USS Gerald R. Ford remain unreliable and break down too often more than three years after the $13.2 billion carrier was delivered, according to the Pentagon’s top tester.

The latest assessment of the costliest warship ever built “remains consistent” with previous years, director of testing Robert Behler said in his new summary of the program obtained by Bloomberg News before its release in an annual report.

“Poor or unknown reliability of new technology systems critical for flight operations,” including its $3.5 billion electromagnetic launch system and advanced arresting gear, could “adversely affect” the carrier’s ability to generate sorties, he said.

The Ford’s new systems — which propel planes off the deck and into the sky and then snag them on landing — are crucial to justifying the expense of what’s now a four-vessel, $57 billion program intended to replace the current Nimitz class of aircraft carriers.

The Ford class is also the backbone of the Navy’s aspirations to expand its fleet from 297 vessels today to 355 and then almost 500 by 2045. The Ford remains several years from being declared combat-ready for extended deployments, a …

