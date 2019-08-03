NATO Grapples With Collapse of Missile Treaty

Author:     James Marson
Source:     The Wall Street Journal
Publication Date:     Aug. 1, 2019 5:30 am ET
 Link: https://www.wsj.com/articles/nato-grapples-with-collapse-of-missile-treaty-11564651800"

NATO is one of the most historically important international relationships ever created. Trump, of course, neither understands that, nor does he work well with others. His decision to end the INF treaty is going to have all kinds of unintended and unanticipated consequences.

Even before we got to this point it was already clear from their statements and actions that our European allies see Trump as a psychopathic moron, and such a liar that nothing he says can be taken at face value. As this report describes that are trying to accommodate to his foreign policies, but finding it hard going.

Spanish Navy servicemen inspect aircraft on board the assault ship-aircraft carrier LHD Juan Carlos I during a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea on June 13.
Credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

BRUSSELS—The imminent collapse of a U.S.-Russia missile treaty is forcing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to grapple with a Russian missile system that can target Western European cities—without getting caught in an arms race.

European heavyweights France and Germany and other allies have backed the U.S. plan to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Friday unless Russia destroys missiles that the U.S. says violate the pact. Moscow has shown no sign of complying with the deadline.

“We don’t want to escalate,” said a senior European diplomat at NATO. “But we need to show we are united and ready. We need to talk to Russia from a position of strength.”

Shoring up the Eastern FrontNATO has deployed four multinationalbattlegroups near the Russian border since2016.Battlegroup size, by country, as of MarchSource: NATO
LatviaPolandEstoniaLithuania05001,0001,500

The alliance has been jolted in recent years by Mr. Trump’s questioning of its value and browbeating of allies over weak military spending. But the collapse of the INF Treaty has put European governments in

Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

I could not even read the story without subscribing to the WSJ, which was disappointing because I cannot afford to subscribe to every journal on the market, being on Social Security and having a very limited income.

