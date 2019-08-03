NATO Grapples With Collapse of Missile Treaty

BRUSSELS—The imminent collapse of a U.S.-Russia missile treaty is forcing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to grapple with a Russian missile system that can target Western European cities—without getting caught in an arms race.
European heavyweights France and Germany and other allies have backed the U.S. plan to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Friday unless Russia destroys missiles that the U.S. says violate the pact. Moscow has shown no sign of complying with the deadline.
“We don’t want to escalate,” said a senior European diplomat at NATO. “But we need to show we are united and ready. We need to talk to Russia from a position of strength.”
The alliance has been jolted in recent years by Mr. Trump’s questioning of its value and browbeating of allies over weak military spending. But the collapse of the INF Treaty has put European governments in