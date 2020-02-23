Multiple studies show Medicare for All would be cheaper than public option pushed by moderates

Two new studies found that the Medicare for All plan proposed by candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would cost less than the public option proposed by former Vice President Joe Biden and other moderates in the Democratic primary.
Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg have repeatedly argued that the Medicare for All proposal would be too expensive. They have instead proposed a public option or “Medicare for all who want it,” which they argue would be more fiscally sound.
“Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ plan “would cost more than the entire federal budget that we spend now,” Biden claimed during a debate earlier this month, which PolitiFact rated as false.
Biden has repeatedly demanded to know how Sanders plans to pay for the proposal. Sanders has repeatedly said it would be paid for by tax increases that would cost far less than the premiums, deductibles, copayments …