Most Republicans Still Believe Capitol Riot Antifa Conspiracies: Poll

Author:     David Brennan
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     1/14/21 AT 7:50 AM EST
 Link: https://www.newsweek.com/most-republicans-still-believe-capitol-riot-antifa-conspiracies-poll-1561542"

I think it is time that we acknowledge that there is a large segment of the American population who are ruled by their fears, hates, and emotions and are incapable of rational thought. This story makes the point very clearly.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty

A new poll has found that a majority of Republican voters still believe anti-fascist activists were responsible for the storming of the Capitol last week, despite clear statements from GOP leaders and law enforcement dispelling the conspiracy theory.

An Economist/YouGov poll published on Wednesday evening shows more than two-thirds of the Republicans surveyed blame anti-fascist activists—colloquially known as antifa—for the violence, which was actually perpetrated by Donald Trump supporters and conspiracy theorists seeking to overturn the result of November’s presidential election. (emphasis added)

The surveys were conducted using a nationally representative sample of 1,500 American adults interviewed online between January 10 and 12, just days after a mob breached the Capitol building. The poll’s margin of error is around 3.6 percent.

Sixty-nine percent of Republicans surveyed said anti-fascist activists were involved in the Capitol takeover. Only nine percent said they were not, with the remaining 22 percent unsure.

Voters are breaking with party grandees who have tried to douse the flames ahead of Trump’s departure. “Some say …

Link to Full Article:  Most Republicans Still Believe Capitol Riot Antifa Conspiracies: Poll
