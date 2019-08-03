Moscow set to deploy new weapons as INF treaty ends

Author:     Thibaut Marchand
Source:     Agence France-Presse (France)
Publication Date:     August 1, 2019
 Link: https://www.yahoo.com/news/moscow-set-deploy-weapons-inf-treaty-ends-101415565.html"

A new arms race begins. If you own part of the American military-industrial corporate complex it promises to produce oodles of money.

Russia’s new 9M729 missile. Credit: Reuters

MOSCOW – Moscow is set to deploy new weapons as Russia and the US officially pull out of the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty on Friday, analysts say, raising the spectre of another arms race.

Washington and Moscow have long accused each other of violating the 1987 treaty and both sides have been planning the mutual withdrawal for many months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended participation in the agreement, which limits the use of medium-range missiles, in March after Donald Trump’s White House said it was ditching the deal.

As well as alleged Russian violations, Washington says the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty ties its hands while giving other countries — mainly China — free rein.

“Now that the treaty is over, we will see the development and deployment of new weapons,” military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer told AFP, adding: “Russia is already ready”.

Putin first discussed the new weapons late last year in front of high-ranking officers and he gave further details in February — just as the US launched the procedure to ditch the INF deal.

In addition to the creation of a medium-range land-based missile, Moscow plans to develop a land-based …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Moscow set to deploy new weapons as INF treaty ends

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Rev. Dean Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest
Notify of
Rev. Dean
Guest
Rev. Dean

These weapons should only be allowed to be aimed at the opposition’s military and/or government buildings and never the people’s cities or anywhere ordinary people live. Only politicians should be targets of other politicians and their underlings (military thugs). The ordinary people do not make decisions to murder other ordinary people in other countries. Then and only then would the treaties be meaningful (if only those making decisions were targets of their own misdeeds).

Reply
3 hours ago

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com