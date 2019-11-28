More Americans Say They Weigh 200 Lbs. or More This Decade

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- From 2010-2019, average of 28% in the U.S. say they weighed 200 lbs. or more
- Up from 24% who said the same in 2001-2009
- 54%, on average, say they want to lose weight, down from 59% in previous decade
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the second decade of the 21st century ends, a look back at 2010-2019 finds that more Americans have said they weigh at least 200 pounds than did so from 2001-2009. An average of 28% of Americans said they weighed 200 pounds or more from 2010-2019, up from 24% during the prior decade. Accordingly, Americans’ average self-reported weight has also risen, to 178 pounds — up from 174 pounds during the previous decade, with similar increases among men (4 pounds) and women (3 pounds).
…
What is your approximate current weight?*
|124 lbs. or less
|125-149 lbs.
|150-174 lbs.
|175-199 lbs.
|200 lbs. and over
|Average weight
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|lbs.
|2010-2019
|All Americans
|7
|18
|23
|19
|28
|178
|Men
|1
|7
|23
|25
|42
|196
|Women
|14
|28
|24
|13
|14
|159
|2001-2009
|All Americans
|8
|19
|24
|20