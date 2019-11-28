More Americans Say They Weigh 200 Lbs. or More This Decade

Author:     RJ REINHART
Source:     Gallup
Publication Date:     NOVEMBER 27, 2019
 Link: https://news.gallup.com/poll/268847/americans-say-weigh-200-lbs-decade.aspx"

Average Americans as a population, based on the social outcome data, facts ladies and gentlemen, facts is what we are talking about here, are fat, eat a very poor diet, are highly stressed, depressed, not sleeping well, breathtakingly ignorant about how their government works, filled with conspiracy theories, and living shorter lives than we did as recently as four years ago.

I do not see how this can continue and we remain a democracy. Indeed, we seem to be creating a perfect environment for authoritarianism and social disorder.

How do we avoid this? We have to commit to fostering wellbeing, and we need to do it as an expression of mass intention, and not just talk but action expressed in every choice we make. Nobody can solve this but we ourselves.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • From 2010-2019, average of 28% in the U.S. say they weighed 200 lbs. or more
  • Up from 24% who said the same in 2001-2009
  • 54%, on average, say they want to lose weight, down from 59% in previous decade

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the second decade of the 21st century ends, a look back at 2010-2019 finds that more Americans have said they weigh at least 200 pounds than did so from 2001-2009. An average of 28% of Americans said they weighed 200 pounds or more from 2010-2019, up from 24% during the prior decade. Accordingly, Americans’ average self-reported weight has also risen, to 178 pounds — up from 174 pounds during the previous decade, with similar increases among men (4 pounds) and women (3 pounds).

124 lbs. or less 125-149 lbs. 150-174 lbs. 175-199 lbs. 200 lbs. and over Average weight
% % % % % lbs.
2010-2019
All Americans 7 18 23 19 28 178
Men 1 7 23 25 42 196
Women 14 28 24 13 14 159
2001-2009
All Americans 8 19 24 20
