Moral Emptiness: Donald Trump and the Erosion of American Greatness

Author:     Roger Cohen
Source:     Spiegel Online (Germany)
Publication Date:     November 06, 2017 11:44 AM
 Link: http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/roger-cohen-on-trump-and-the-erosion-of-american-greatness-a-1176642.html"

The hallmark of travel internationally, at least for this American, is the poignant nostalgic comments and questions you get. “What happened to America?” “How could you possibly elect a man like Donald Trump?” “The America I remember my parents talking about after the war seems to have disappeared. What happened?” “How does it feel to live in a country that is destroying itself?”

Here the view from Spiegel the most prestigious magazine in Germany. It will give you no comfort, but may give you some insight.

Ten months into the Trump presidency, the world has not gone over a cliff. Nuclear brinkmanship with North Korea has not produced Armageddon. That this must be considered an achievement is testimony to how alarming Donald Trump’s erratic belligerence has been. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has concluded that Europeans must now take “our destiny into our own hands.” Dismay is widespread. The post-war order, stripped of its American point of reference, is frayed to the breaking point.

This is no surprise. Trump’s election, like Britain’s perverse flight from the European Union, reflected a blow-up-the-system mood. The tens of millions of Americans who elected Trump had few illusions about his irascibility but were ready to roll the dice in the name of disruption at any cost.

The president, who continues to act principally as the rabble-rousing leader of a mass movement, is the ultimate provocateur. He jolts the facile assumptions of a globalized liberal elite. Rising inequality and rampant impunity for the powerful certainly demanded such a jolt. But the question remains: How dangerous is Trump to the world and the American Republic?

One school of thought argues: Not very. For all the presidential mouthing and angry ALL-CAPS …

Link to Full Article:  Moral Emptiness: Donald Trump and the Erosion of American Greatness

