Monsanto says its pesticides are safe. Now, a court wants to see the proof

Author:     Carey Gillam
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Mon 5 Mar 2019 « 11:19 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/mar/05/monsanto-pesticides-roundup-court"

This is good news because after years of avoidance it is going to finally compel Monsanto to make its case under oath. Here is the report.

‘Real lives are at stake in this and broader debates about pesticide risks to our health.’
Credit: Dave Martin/AP

On Monday, a federal court hearing in San Francisco will turn a public spotlight on to the science surrounding the safety of one of the world’s most widely used pesticides, a weedkilling chemical called glyphosate that has been linked to cancer and is commonly found in our food and water, even in our own bodily fluids. Given the broad health and environmental implications tied to the use of this pesticide, we would be well served to pay attention.

As the active ingredient in Monsanto’s branded Roundup and hundreds of other herbicides, glyphosate represents billions of dollars in annual revenues for Monsanto and other companies, and is prominently used by farmers as an aid in food production. It’s also favored by cities for keeping public parks and playgrounds weed free, and by homeowners who want a tidy lawn. But the chemical was deemed a probable human carcinogen by the World Health Organization’s cancer experts in 2015 in a finding that has since triggered waves of liability lawsuits against Monsanto.

Heated debates over the safety – or lack thereof – of …

Link to Full Article:  Monsanto says its pesticides are safe. Now, a court wants to see the proof

