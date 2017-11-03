Monsanto Attacks Scientists After Studies Show Trouble For Weedkiller Dicamba

Author:     Dan Charles
Source:     npr
Publication Date:     October 26, 20174:57 AM ET
 Link: http://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2017/10/26/559733837/monsanto-and-the-weed-scientists-not-a-love-story"

This is a story of patriotic American scientists confronting evil. By evil I mean the Monsanto Corporation, which I believe to be the corporate personification of evil, by which I mean the intentional destruction of wellbeing for the purpose of obtaining profits. Monsanto is evil.

 

Bob Scott, a weed scientist at the University of Arkansas, says he wishes more testing could have been done on the new dicamba formulations, but “the product was not made available to us.”
Credit:Dan Charles/ NPR

In a normal year, Kevin Bradley, a professor of weed science at the University of Missouri, would have spent his summer testing new ways to control a troublesome little plant called water hemp.

This has not been a normal year.

“I don’t even talk about weed management anymore,” Bradley tells me, and he sounds disgusted. “Nobody calls me and ask me those questions. I barely have time to even work with my graduate students. Everything is about dicamba. Every single day.”

Dicamba, an old weedkiller that is being used in new ways, has thrust Bradley and a half-dozen other university weed scientists into the unfamiliar role of whistleblower, confronting what they believe are misleading …

Link to Full Article:  Monsanto Attacks Scientists After Studies Show Trouble For Weedkiller Dicamba

